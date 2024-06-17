First Lady Oluremi Tinubu Honored as ‘Woman of the Year’ at Independent Awards 2024



Lagos: The First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, has been honored with the Independent Awards 2024 for Best Woman of the Year. She dedicated this prestigious award to Nigerian women and youth, acknowledging their crucial role in the nation’s growth and development during the Independent Awards 2024 Gala Night.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Mrs. Tinubu, who is a former senator representing Lagos Central, was represented at the event by Hajia Fatima Tajudeen, the wife of the Speaker of the House of Representatives. In her acceptance speech, Mrs. Tinubu emphasized the dedication of the award to every Nigerian woman and youth contributing to the country’s progress, describing them as unsung heroes of Nigeria.





The Independent Newspaper Awards are known for recognizing landmark achievements across various sectors such as politics, entertainment, business, and education. Mrs. Tinubu expressed her gratitude to the board of Independent Newspaper for the honor, stating, “I receive this prestigious award with deep appreciation.” She added that the award would further inspire her to contribute to national development and expressed her gratitude to the event organizers.





Meanwhile, Chief Olabode George, a PDP leader in the South-West and the event’s chairman, urged President Bola Tinubu to address the ongoing crisis in Rivers State to prevent it from escalating. He noted the importance of the state to Nigeria’s economy and warned against the potential for national instability, citing past civil unrest in regions from Maiduguri to Port Harcourt.





The News Agency of Nigeria also reported that 36 individuals and organizations were recognized for their contributions to Nigeria’s development. Among the honorees were Gov. Seyi Makinde, named Independent Man of the Year, and Chief Bisi Akande, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award 2024. Additional awards included Gov. Charles Soludo of Anambra as Governor of the Year 2024 (Urban Renewal), and Gov. Bassey Otu of Cross River for Economic Transformation.





In the entertainment industry, Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, known as Kiekie, was awarded Social Media Influencer of the Year for her impact. In the business sector, Otunba Mike Adenuga, Chairman of Globacom, was recognized, along with Charles Odi, DG of SMEDAN, and Prof Abayomi Fasina of FUOYE.

