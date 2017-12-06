First Tracker Designed for Bifacial Module & Certified by CPP, SkySmart Made its Debut in Global Market

Compared to standard tracking systems, there are six significant advantages of SkySmart.

SkySmart owns the industrial record N-S slope 20%, equivalent to 11.3 degrees

The number of foundations have been reduced

SkySmart tracking system has a double pitch risk-free drive-through cleaning advantage

SkySmart is compatible with all commercially available PV modules

SkySmart is a self-powered system with Li-ion battery as a backup

SkySmart is the world’s first supplier to apply LoRa-wireless communication technology to trackers

Including technical indicators mentioned above, when compared with standard tracking systems, what is particularly worth mentioning here is that SkySmart can maximize the value of bifacial modules with Artech Solar’s patented 4 point/6 point bifacial module fast mounting fixing method. It is a key design that differentiates SkySmart from other manufacturers in the solar PV industry. The newly patented installation method will help clients effectively reduce the module backside shading, accelerates project installation and increases the energy yield.

To know more about SkySmart datasheet at: http://www.arctechsolar.com/ index.php/product/ downloadcenter

About Arctech Solar

Arctech Solar is one of the world’s leading manufacturers and solution providers of solar tracking and racking systems. Through 8 years of development, Arctech Solar has set up manufacturing bases in Kunshan and Changzhou in China and has also set up subsidiaries and service centers in many regional markets such as America, Japan, India and Europe other than China. As of January 2017, Arctech Solar has cumulatively installed 10GW and completed almost 600 projects in more than 10 countries. With a production capacity of 6GW and 3GW in fixed mounting structure and tracker fields respectively (a total annual capacity of 9GW), Arctech Solar has grown into a reliable partner in the Global PV Tracking and Racking market.

For more information please visit: www.arctechsolar.com

For product sales and other enquiries: sales@arctechsolar.com

Press Contact:

Sabrina Lyu

+86-150-0085-3002

sabrina.lu@arctechsolar.com

Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/615497/SkySmart.jpg