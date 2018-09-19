Flashpoint Global Channel Program Welcomes New Talent to Accelerate Growth in EMEA Region

Appointment of Industry Veteran Reinforces Company’s Commitment to Partnerships, International Expansion

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Flashpoint, the global leader in Business Risk Intelligence (BRI), today announced that industry veteran Roy Pickard has joined the company as channel sales manager for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). His appointment as the first EMEA-based member of the Flashpoint Global Channel Program (GCP) team marks the latest international milestone for the company, following its successful expansion in Asia Pacific and Latin America earlier this year.

Pickard brings more than two decades of experience forging lasting partnerships and strengthening channel portfolios at esteemed security and technology enterprises including Resolve Systems, Tufin, Carbon Black, FireEye, Safenet Inc., and TrendMicro. At Flashpoint, he will lead recruitment, development, and enablement initiatives for channel partners throughout EMEA.

Given the immense size and diversity of the EMEA market, Pickard’s extensive insight into the needs and challenges of the region’s resellers, distributors, and their customers will be particularly impactful during this pivotal time for the Flashpoint Global Channel Program.

Ever since it was officially announced in September 2017, the program has more than doubled its number of partners, earned a 5-star rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide , and was honored when its Director of Global Channels, Ayesha Prakash, was named to CRN’s prestigious 2018 Women of the Channel list . By augmenting the Global Channel Program team with additional top-tier talent, Pickard will play a key role in extending the benefits of BRI to even more organizations worldwide.

“We are thrilled to be further ramping up the presence of our Global Channel Program in EMEA. Not only will Roy’s extensive experience bolstering channel portfolios provide Flashpoint with ample opportunity to forge and develop lasting partnerships in the region, it will also enable us to empower even more organizations with the meaningful intelligence they need to combat the threats and adversaries they face,” said Brian Costello, SVP Global Sales and Solution Architecture, Flashpoint.

About Flashpoint

Flashpoint delivers Business Risk Intelligence (BRI) to empower organizations worldwide with meaningful intelligence and information that combats threats and adversaries. The company’s sophisticated technology, advanced data collections, and human-powered analysis uniquely enables large enterprises and the public sector to bolster cybersecurity, confront fraud, detect insider threats and build insider threat programs, enhance physical security, improve executive protection, and address vendor risk and supply chain integrity. Flashpoint is backed by Georgian Partners, Greycroft Partners, TechOperators, K2 Intelligence, Jump Capital, Leaders Fund, Bloomberg Beta, and Cisco Investments. For more information, visit https://www.flashpoint-intel. com/ or follow us on Twitter at @FlashpointIntel .

PR Contact:

CHEN PR

Jennifer Torode

jtorode@chenpr.com

781.672.3119