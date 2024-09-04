Flooding in Burreh Chiefdom, Port Loko District, Displaces Nearly 1,000 People and Destroys Over 30 Houses



Port Loko, Sierra Leone-31st September 2024-Severe flooding on 1st September 2024 in Burreh Chiefdom, Port Loko District displaced nearly 1,000 people and destroyed over 30 houses. The disaster, caused by a heavy downpour, also ravaged rice and vegetable farms, leaving many in the North West District struggling to recover.

The only health facility in the Chiefdom’s headquarters, Mange Burreh, was severely flooded, rendering it inaccessible to those needing urgent medical services. This has created a critical situation for the local community. Kalangba Section, a key hub for agricultural activities, was particularly hard hit, with extensive damage to farmland.

Paramount Chief Bai Inga Marray II of Burreh Chiefdom described the flooding as the worst in nearly 35 years. He reported that over 30 houses were destroyed in the Mange Murry area, with around 100 more affected in Kalangba Section. Chief Marray has urgently called for government and humanitarian intervention and expressed gratitude to the Port Loko D

istrict Council Chairman, Sheku Tejan Saccoh, for his immediate response, which included providing wet feeding for the victims.

One of the victims, Kadija Habib Kamara, shared her harrowing experience of waking up to find her house flooded, unable to save any of her belongings. Alhaji Deen Kamara, the Chiefdom Health Supervisor, and Midwife Fatmata Conteh confirmed that the health facility remains inaccessible due to the flooding.

At a temporary relief distribution at the Mange Burreh Community Centre, victims thanked Chairman Saccoh for his initial support. In his address, Chairman Saccoh expressed deep sympathy for the affected families and emphasised the need for urgent action. He donated over ten bags of rice, mattresses, and cash to the victims and assured them of continued assistance as he sought further help from the government and other partners.

Source: Sierra Leone News Agency