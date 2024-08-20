Food security: Rector urges tertiary institutions to invest in farming

The Rector of the Kwara Polytechnic, Dr Abdul Jimoh-Muhammed, has called on tertiary institutions in the country to invest in commercial farming on their campuses.

Jimoh-Muhammed, who made the call in Ilorin on Saturday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said tertiary institutions should prioritise food production and not restrict themselves to academic research alone.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Kwara polytechnic recently harvested 25 tonnes of maize from its farm, which the rector said was part of ensuring food security in the country.

Jimoh-Muhammed said that the farming was part of his resolve to enshrine the culture of ‘growing what you eat and eating what you grow’ for economic benefits of the nation.

He disclosed that the polytechnic has commenced harvesting of maize and other produce on their commercial farm.

He said that the polytechnic have spent almost N13 million on maize and cassava plantation in their first farming season.

‘We spent about N10m for

clearing of the land and another N3m was used in purchase of the seedlings and cassava stems.

‘We have been experiencing encroachment on the polytechnic land and we put our heads together to utilise the vacant land to practice commercial farming.

‘ That is the reason I am urging other institutions to utilise their land and not just leave it for decoration. Farm on it and produce food for the public,’ he said.

The rector assured that the farm produce would be reinvested to the farm as well as to increase Internally Generated Revenue for the polytechnic.

He said part of the produce would be used by the Department of Food Science Technology to bring out other value additions attached to maize, cassava and other produce of the farm.

He said that the polytechnic involved the students to practice on the farm as a way of practical training.

He said students of the Department of Agricultural Technology, Students of Agric Engineering and Bio Environmental Engineering were instrumental to the success of the farmi

ng.

He said the School Management and the Committee on Agricultural Purposes are planning to cultivate another 20 hectares of land next season as they plan to practice soya beans among other crops.

Muhammed also said the institution would practice animal husbandry and poultry farm in the near future.

‘We want to practice irrigation farming system. We need a source of water which is lacking in our area. We want government to support us in this aspect,’ he said.

He also seek for a multi purpose engine power seed planter, fertiliser broadcaster, and weeding machine to ease farming practice on the campus.

On security, the Rector said the security personnel of the Polythecnic collaborated with other security agencies to ensure safety on the farm at all times.

The Director of Institute of Technology, Mrs Ruth Bayeri, identified the relocation of the encroachers on the land as major challenge, which was later resolved with dialogue.

Bayeri, who doubles as Chairman of the farming committee, said the clearing s

tarted in February while the actual planting started in April.

She described the initiative as a profiting one which would be continuous, adding that Soya beans planting would commence after the raining season.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria