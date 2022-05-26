FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER DISCUSSES WITH US SENATE OFFICIALS THE LEBANESE ARMY, SECURITY FORCES’ SUPPORT

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Abdallah Bou Habib, pursued today his visit to Washington, DC, where he met with a prominent member of the Committee on Foreign Relations and the Senate Appropriations Committee, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, and a member of the Subcommittee on Near East and Counterterrorism in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Republican Senator Todd Young.

During his encounters, Minister Bou Habib received a promise to speed up the dossier of the aid package for the Lebanese army and security forces, which is still under discussion in the US House of Representatives.

Bou Habib also met with the Dean of the Board of Executive Directors of the World Bank Group, Dr. Mirza Hassan, and the Vice President of the World Bank Group for the Middle East and North Africa, Farid Belhaj, with whom he discussed the progress achieved in projects supported by the Bank, including projects in the electricity and food security sectors, and those awaiting approval by the Parliament and the next steps for cooperation and support for Lebanon.

Source: National News Agency