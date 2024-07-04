Foreign Minister Receives Copies of Credentials from Five Ambassador Designates



Sierra Leone’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Alhaji Timothy Musa Kabba, welcomed five Ambassador Designates to Sierra Leone over the course of Tuesday and Wednesday at his office in Tower Hill, Freetown.

His Excellency Simeon Moriba, the designated Secretary General of the Mano River Union (MRU), presented his Letter of Credence, emphasizing the MRU’s commitment to peace, security, and regional cooperation since its establishment in 1973.

Minister Kabba acknowledged the MRU’s role and expressed optimism about leveraging its potential for economic development in the sub-region.

Angel Antonio Carrascal Gutierrez, Spain’s Ambassador designate, congratulated Sierra Leone on its recent seat in the UN Security Council and discussed areas for enhanced cooperation, including technology, digitalization, and tourism.

Minister Kabba praised Spain’s support in multilateral forums and encouraged deeper investment partnerships with African nations.

Ambassador Designate Alberto Efrain Caste

llar Padilla of Venezuela conveyed greetings from his country’s Foreign Minister and highlighted Venezuela’s interest in bolstering bilateral ties with Sierra Leone in commerce, agriculture, oil, and education.

Minister Kabba welcomed Venezuela’s commitment to education and agriculture cooperation, urging increased scholarships for Sierra Leonean students.

Ambassador Designate Mrs. Ursula Fahringer of Austria noted the longstanding bilateral relations spanning four decades and Austria’s support for projects in Sierra Leone, particularly in girls’ education and judicial institutions.

Minister Kabba expressed gratitude for Austria’s hospitality to President Bio at the OPEC Summit and emphasized continued collaboration for mutual development.

The Ambassador Designate from Sri Lanka highlighted opportunities for economic diplomacy, focusing on energy and mining sectors.

Minister Kabba underscored the historical ties and shared Commonwealth membership between Sierra Leone and Sri Lanka, outlining potential ar

eas for collaboration.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mrs. Francess Piegie Alghali, extended a warm welcome to the Ambassador Designates on behalf of the Ministry, assuring them of full cooperation during their tenure.

The event was attended by senior officials from the Ministry’s Americas, Europe, and Africa directorates.

Source: Sierra Leone News Agency