Forensic Expert Advocates Robust Private Sector Investment in Fraud Prevention



Abuja: An Author and Forensic Expert, Dr. Pearl Ogbulu, has called for robust private sector investment in fraud prevention to position Nigeria as a safe destination for investment. Ogbulu made the call on Wednesday in Abuja at a news conference ahead of her book launch, titled ‘Fraud Unmasked: Forensic Fraud Solutions’ and the maiden Joint Security Forensic Conference.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, Ogbulu emphasized that strengthened laws to support inter-agency collaboration and citizens’ vigilance are also key to curbing the activities of fraudsters in the country. She noted that the launch of her book is a defining moment for professionals, leaders, and citizens who believe in the power of knowledge, collaboration, and shared responsibility in building a stronger and safer Nigeria.

Ogbulu described fraud as a silent predator that infiltrates systems, drains resources, and corrodes public trust. She stressed that fraud not only steals money but also opportunities, livelihoods, and futures. Through

out her work in economics, energy, forensic accounting, and risk management, she has observed that combating fraud requires more than reactive enforcement. It demands a proactive, strategic, and multidisciplinary approach, which motivated her to write ‘Fraud Unmasked.’

The book serves as a toolkit, offering a collection of tested forensic methods, investigative insights, and policy recommendations. It is designed to help institutions detect fraud early, prevent its occurrence, and respond precisely when it is discovered. Ogbulu wrote the book to assist bankers, auditors, policymakers, entrepreneurs, investigators, and ordinary citizens in understanding the workings of fraud and how it can be stopped.

Ogbulu highlighted the conference’s theme, ‘One Nation, One Network,’ emphasizing that fragmentation is a major weakness in the fight against fraud and insecurity in the country. She pointed out that agencies often work in silos, data is not shared in real time, and valuable intelligence is lost in bureaucratic

bottlenecks. The conference aims to address these issues by fostering collaboration among law enforcement bodies, financial regulators, security services, tech experts, academic institutions, and civic organizations.

During the conference sessions, experts in forensic science, cybersecurity, risk management, and governance will share their insights. Participants will explore practical tools and technologies and work towards building a unified, intelligent, and resilient network that the nation needs.