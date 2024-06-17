Foundation Champions Policy Framework on Decent Job Creation



Abuja: The Eminent Emerging Entrepreneurs Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, has called for the strengthening of policy framework and strategies for decent job creation. Mr Eberechi Marcus, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the foundation, made the call in an interview in Abuja.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, decent job, as defined by the International Labour Organisation (ILO), refers to productive work in conditions of freedom, equity, security, and human dignity. It encompasses more than just having a job; it involves fair wages, safe working conditions, job security, social protection, and opportunities for personal development. Marcus underscored the need for the creation of jobs that give a human person a sense of duty, protection, and security.





He stressed that investment in decent job creation has become important to tackle issues bordering on creative leadership, professional skills, financial literacy, and knowledge acquisition among young people. According to him, doing so would promote the growth of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) among young people, especially in the AI and technology sector.





He said the high rate of unemployment has contributed to the practice by most young people, indulging in jobs that take away their dignity, in the bid to survive economic crunch. Marcus also observed that most curriculum used by government for the creation of jobs have become outdated, and unsuitable for the present generation.





“There is the need to establish new modalities that enable young people to meaningfully create jobs for themselves after graduating from schools, rather than wait for white collar jobs,” he said. The lacuna, according to Marcus, informed his foundation’s decision to organise a national dialogue on decent job creation and a launch of the campaign on decent job creation as a society right, scheduled to hold on July 23, in Abuja.





He said the dialogue with the theme: ‘From vulnerability to opportunity, strengthening framework and strategies for decent job creation’ is organised in collaboration with Thelma Foundation and National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). “Most jobs are not in demand, so we are interested in creating platforms that will enable people to be able to create their own jobs and be dignified in the creative sectors.





“We will facilitate policy advocacy with focus on realising the National Dialogue on Decent Job Creation, as strategic platform for engaging stakeholders to bridge the gap between policymakers and dependency charity. One thing we are trying to do is to get government to create adequate decent jobs, which is the reason we are launching the campaign centered on raising awareness around strategic positioning for people to have jobs,” he said.





Marcus said the event will ensure that stakeholders focus on strategic positioning of young people, to leverage government and non-government opportunities in creating decent jobs.

