Free Curtin Program Puts International Students on Pathway to Success

PERTH, Australia, Aug. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ — In a move to assist international students meet English language requirements and put them on a pathway to success, Curtin University is offering a free 10-week, tailor-made program to enhance language skills and immerse students in the Australian academic culture.

In addition to English language training that includes speaking, listening, reading, writing, grammar and vocabulary support, the 10-week program will offer lessons in such areas as study skills, academic referencing skills, critical thinking development and how to communicate effectively in seminars, discussions and presentations in an academic context. It will also provide an introduction to Curtin’s course outlines and student systems as well as bespoke tours of the relevant Curtin faculties.

Curtin University Deputy Vice-Chancellor International Professor Seth Kunin said the program would start immediately for international students planning to enter the University courses from 2019 onwards who have been identified as needing to improve their English language skills.

Professor Kunin said the program would offer international students the skills needed to support their university studies at Curtin.

“With campuses in Malaysia, Singapore, Dubai and Mauritius, as well as two major campuses in Western Australia, Curtin is a truly global university and we want to ensure that our students are equipped with the tools for success in their tertiary studies,” Professor Kunin said.

“This program, which will help international students reach their required English language level and navigate their university studies, will be available free of charge to international students seeking to study at Curtin University.”

Professor Kunin said the program aimed to make international students as comfortable and familiar as possible with the academic context in Australia through the 10-week program.

“We will not compromise on our existing standards for English language skills but we recognise that some students will require that extra level of support and this program will offer them the greatest assistance,” Professor Kunin said.

“By offering this free program, we are breaking down language and cultural barriers in a bid to offer international students a true taste of what studying at Curtin University entails.”

The program is only free for students who have an English condition on their offer and progress to university studies at Curtin University’s campus in Perth, Western Australia.

Curtin course fees are also frozen for the next two years, meaning a student who starts studying at Curtin in 2018 will pay the same fees for most courses in 2019.

About Curtin University

Curtin University is Western Australia’s largest university, with more than 56,000 students. Of these, over 14,000 are international students. The University’s main campus is in Bentley near the Perth CBD. Curtin has six other campuses across WA, Malaysia, Singapore, Dubai and Mauritius. Curtin also has a presence at a number of other global locations.

Curtin celebrated ’50 Years of Innovation’ in 2017 – the combined history of the Western Australian Institute of Technology (WAIT), which opened its doors to students in 1967 and Curtin University, which opened in 1987.

Today, Curtin is estimated to be ranked 180th and in the top one per cent of universities worldwide, and 9th in Australia in the Academic Ranking of World Universities 2017 (ARWU) (http://www.shanghairanking. com/ARWU2017.html), and features highly in a number of other key world rankings.

The University has built a reputation around innovation and an entrepreneurial spirit, being at the forefront of many high-profile research projects in astronomy, biosciences, economics, mining and information technology. It is also recognised globally for its strong connections with industry, and for its commitment to preparing students for jobs of the future.

For further information visit https://www.curtin.edu.au.