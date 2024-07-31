French President Macron supports Moroccan autonomy plan for resolution of Sahara issue



In a message to His Majesty King Mohammed VI, French President Mr. Emmanuel Macron, officially informed the Sovereign that he ‘considers that the present and future of Western Sahara lie within the framework of Moroccan sovereignty,’ the Royal Office said in a statement on Tuesday.

In this message, which coincides with the 25th anniversary of Throne Day, the French President reaffirmed ‘the unwavering position of France on this issue of national security for the Kingdom’ and asserts that his country ‘intends to act in alignment with this position both nationally and internationally.’

According to the Royal Office statement, President Emmanuel Macron stressed that ‘for France, autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty is the

framework within which this issue shall be resolved. Our support for the autonomy plan proposed by Morocco in 2007 is clear and unwavering,’ adding that this plan ‘constitutes now the only basis to achieve a just, lasting, and negotiated political solution, in accordance with United Nations S

ecurity Council resolutions.’

‘Today, an increasingly broad international consensus is emerging,’ notes the French President regarding the autonomy plan under Moroccan sovereignty, emphasizing that ‘France fully plays its part in all relevant fora,’ particularly through its support for the efforts of the United Nations Secretary-General and his Personal Envoy.

‘It is time to move forward. I therefore encourage all parties to come together for a political settlement, which is within reach,’ President Macron states in his message.

Commending Morocco’s efforts to promote the economic and social development of the Moroccan Sahara, the French President committed to ensuring that ‘France will support Morocco in this endeavour for the benefit of the local populations.’

The announcement from the French Republic, a permanent member of the UN Security Council, marks an important and significant step in supporting Moroccan sovereignty over the Sahara.

It is part of the momentum spurred by His Majesty King Mohammed

VI and supported by numerous countries worldwide, advocating for Morocco’s territorial integrity and the autonomy plan as the exclusive framework for resolving this regional dispute.

It is in tune with the dynamic initiated by the recognition of the United States in 2020 of Morocco’s sovereignty over its southern territories, followed by the support of several European countries for the Autonomy Plan and the opening of around thirty Consulates in Layoune and Dakhla.

France’s resolution to consider that the present and future of the Sahara fall within the framework of Moroccan sovereignty, which is neither temporary nor occasional, is a structuring, legal and legitimate decision, reflecting the justness of Morocco’s national cause and growing support for Morocco’s territorial integrity.

Indeed, France is part

of a positive international dynamic that the Sahara issue has been experiencing for several years, under the impetus of His Majesty King Mohammed VI.

Through this decision, Emmanuel Macron, whose country knows the Moroccan Sahara issue and its genesis very well, confirms the commitment of France, a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, to the Kingdom of Morocco and to the righteousness of its sacred national cause.

This will give new impetus to the multidimensional strategic relations between the two countries.

Source: Ghana News Agency