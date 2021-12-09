Freshworks Helps Africa’s Leading Media Company MultiChoice Deliver a Modern Employee and Customer Experience

Freshdesk helped increase satisfaction scores across 20 million Multichoice subscribers; while Freshservice streamlined internal employee IT support tickets

SAN MATEO, Calif and RANDBURG, South Africa, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH), a leading software company empowering businesses to delight their customers and employees, announced that African broadcasting and pay television company, MultiChoice Group (MultiChoice) , uses Freshservice ® and Freshdesk ® to create faster omnichannel customer support across IT and support teams for South African MultiChoice subscribers.

MultiChoice is the leading video entertainment company in Africa, with more than 21 million subscribers on the continent, and 8.9 million subscribers in South Africa.

“Our South African subscriber base has grown by almost 3 million customers (or 50%) over the last five years. Given this growth and the number of subscribers we support, we needed customer service and technology solutions that could help us track subscriber engagement history while providing an intuitive platform our agents would love to use,” said Roland Naidoo, Executive Head of Customer Operations at ‎MultiChoice Group. “With the integration between Freshdesk and Freshservice, our agents are able to quickly escalate customer queries requiring cross-team support without toggling between two systems. Freshworks puts our most important stakeholders together in one interface. Further to this we were able to set customer level metrics and not just simple process metrics like service levels.”

MultiChoice selected Freshworks’ customer engagement software to build unified customer records across all communication channels. Using Freshdesk, MultiChoice can bring together disparate customer touch points such as walk-ins, call, chat, email, and social media to be visible within a single help desk system, the golden thread being the customer.

This has resulted in increased first call resolution and helped improve customer satisfaction scores. By using Freshworks products, the company estimated a savings of $2.8 million US dollars. Using the omnichannel construct the company has been able to systemically drive down calls at 24% year on year and migrate customers to more digital channels.

The addition of the service management component for second line support using Freshservice gives MultiChoice the ability to further thread the customer issue deeper within the IT organization to identify root causes and simplify analyses.

MultiChoice plans to expand its use of Freshworks in combination with MultiChoice’s own technologies for deeper AI and chatbot assistance through predictive customer engagement.

“Freshsales suite will allow us to tap into real data sources across sales and marketing to quickly and efficiently expand our support operations, while keeping an eye on future growth opportunities. The customer journey is not a simple or easy one to conceive, thread and execute across the business. Freshdesk helps us pull together a unified customer record together into one customer service view for IT and support teams with the ability to integrate with just about any other service capability,” said Naidoo.

Learn more about how MultiChoice partners with Freshworks by reading the case study .

About MultiChoice Group

MultiChoice Group (MCG or MultiChoice), which listed in the Main Board of the JSE on 27 February 2019, is one of the fastest-growing video entertainment providers globally, delivering entertainment products and services to 21.1m households across 50 countries on the African continent. Its track record of more than 35 years is reflective of a commitment to provide audiences with only the best local, sport and international content. For more information visit https://www.multichoice.com/ about-us/who-we-are .

About Freshworks

Freshworks makes it fast and easy for businesses to delight their customers and employees. We do this by taking a fresh approach to building and delivering software that is affordable, quick to implement, and designed for the end user. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Freshworks has a dedicated team operating from 13 global offices to serve 50,000+ customers including Bridgestone, Chargebee, DeliveryHero, ITV, Klarna, Multichoice, OfficeMax, TaylorMade and Vice Media. For more information visit www.freshworks.com .

