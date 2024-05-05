Frimpong-Manso Institute calls for improved compensation for journalists

The Frimpong-Manso Institute (FMI), a nonpartisan think tank that focuses on research and solutions, has urged the government and private employers to improve journalist pay and working conditions.

The Institute said that this would inspire journalists to improve their professional standards and contribute to democratic governance.

This was contained in a statement issued by the FMI on World Press Freedom Day and copied to the Ghana News Agency.

The Institute noted the best way to appreciate the sacrifice of journalists on World Press Freedom Day was to improve their well-being.

According to the FMI, despite being the fourth branch of the tripartite government, journalists were the lowest paid when compared to the executive, legislature, and judiciary.

‘And despite their endless working hours and the enormous risks they face constantly, many journalists earn below the minimum wage. In some instances, the little they earn is even in arrears.

‘There are worse case scenarios where a significant percentage

of journalists are not paid at all, thus festering mediocre outputs and ethical misconduct which in turn poison the entire fabric of society,’ the statement added.

The statement, however, applauded Ghanaian journalists for their fearlessness, resilience, and strength, as well as for going to great lengths to serve the public, hold duty-bearers accountable, expose acts of corruption, and keep democracy running.

As another key election approaches on December 7, the statement called for distinctive media coverage that would promote free, fair, transparent, and peaceful polls.

‘The media can empower voters to make informed choices of men and women of substance and integrity in whom the nation can trust to purify our democracy, protect the public purse, and accelerate national development,’ the statement added.

Source: Ghana News Agency