FROM TALENT TO SUCCESS: AXI SELECT ANNOUNCES FOURTH PRO M TRADER, NOW MANAGING $1 MILLION USD OF AXI FUNDS

FROM TALENT TO SUCCESS: AXI SELECT ANNOUNCES FOURTH PRO M TRADER, NOW MANAGING $1 MILLION USD OF AXI FUNDS

SYDNEY, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Following the recent announcements that three Axi Select traders reached the top milestone of the program, leading online FX and CFD broker Axi has proudly announced the promotion of its fourth overall – Pro M trader: Looi Sook Yen from Asia.

This breakthrough reflects the broker’s ongoing commitment to empower ambitious and talented traders through a program that is designed to unlock and maximise their full trading and profit potential.

Louis Cooper, Chief Commercial Officer at Axi, shares his excitement for the program’s latest success, noting “We’re proud to see our program continue to elevate traders, helping them trade and improve their trading skills all the way to the top. Since launching Axi Select in 2023, we’ve been confident in its ability to harness the talent of all traders to new heights – regardless of gender or experience level. Today, we celebrate a landmark moment: our fourth Pro M trader and the first woman to reach the program’s top stage and secure a $1M allocation. Ms. Looi demonstrated outstanding skill, talent, and discipline – and with the right tools and support, she now manages $1M of Axi funds.”

A few months ago, Axi Select announced its first three $1M funded traders: Francisco Quesada Godines, Daniel Gutiérrez Viñas, and 21-year-old trader, Kayan Freitas. The program offers traders the opportunity to access capital funding up to $1,000,000 USD and earn up to 90% of their profits, as well as the advantage to join the program with zero registration or monthly fees*. Moreover, Axi Select uses a Standard or a Pro live account, unrestrictive trading conditions, an exclusive trading room, and more. Recently, the broker was recognised with the ‘Best Funded Trader Programme’ award by the ADVFN International Financial Awards, and, among others, was honoured by Finance Feeds with the ‘Most Innovative Proprietary Trading Firm’ award.

The Axi Select program is only available to clients of AxiTrader Limited. CFDs carry a high risk of investment loss. In our dealings with you, we will act as a principal counterparty to all of your positions. This content is not available to AU, NZ, EU and UK residents. For more information, refer to our Terms of Service. *Standard trading fees apply.

Watch announcement video here.

About Axi

Axi is a global online FX and CFD trading company, with thousands of customers in 100+ countries worldwide. Axi offers CFDs for several asset classes including Forex, Shares, Gold, Oil, Coffee, and more.

For more information or additional comments from Axi, please contact: mediaenquiries@axi.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/da30a690-7ae0-4ccb-b753-b387e16c7313

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1001102257