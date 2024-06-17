FRSC Hands Over Recovered Cash and Phones to Families After Fatal Accident in Badagry



Badagry: The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Badagry Unit Command has handed over N692,850 and mobile phones recovered from a tragic accident scene to the relatives of the victims.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the accident involved a Mazda commercial bus carrying 18 passengers, which collided with a stationary truck at the Atura axis of Mile 2, along the Badagry Expressway. The crash resulted in the loss of eight lives and left 13 others critically injured.





Unit Commander Mr. William Manga presented the recovered items, stating that the accident occurred on July 6. He revealed that six passengers died instantly, while two succumbed to their injuries en route to the hospital. The FRSC team promptly rescued the 13 injured individuals, transporting them to the General Hospital in Badagry for urgent medical care, and deposited the deceased at the hospital’s morgue.





Manga mentioned that some relatives had already collected sums of N40,000 and N5,000. He attributed the crash to the bus driver’s excessive speed and reckless overtaking.





Receiving the money on behalf of four victims, Alhaji Tsoho Babangida expressed gratitude towards the commander for his outreach efforts following the accident. Alhaji Haruna Sanni, Chairman of the Arewa Community in Badagry, noted that the victims were traders from Mile 2 heading to Seme to purchase fruits and vegetables. He praised the commander’s initiative in ensuring the victims’ belongings were returned to their families.

