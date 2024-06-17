FRSC Returns N10 Million Worth of Recovered Goods to Accident Victim’s Family



Akure: The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ondo State Sector Command, has returned goods valued at N10 million to the victim’s family from an accident scene. The accident involved a commercial bus and a trailer and occurred on March 23, around a checkpoint at Igbara-Oke in Ifedore Local Government Area.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, Dr. Samuel Ibitoye, the Sector Commander, emphasized the FRSC’s commitment to transparency and honesty during the handover of the goods. The accident, which resulted in serious injuries to the bus occupants, was attributed to speeding, causing a rear collision. Fortunately, no lives were lost.

Dr. Ibitoye stated that the goods, which included fabrics and other valuable items transported from Kano to Ibadan, were handed over to the rightful owners through a union leader. He reiterated the FRSC’s dedication to ensuring that all items from accident scenes are returned to their owners.

Ibitoye also urged drivers to exercise patience, avoid speeding and overloading, and tak

e adequate rest during journeys to prevent accidents. He advised drivers to stop and rest when tired to safeguard lives and property.

Mr. Rabiu Subaru, Chairman of Hummer Bus, Trailer, and J5, Shasha Unit, Akure, received the goods on behalf of the owners. He commended the FRSC for their honesty and transparency in handling the recovered items. The victims of the accident, who sustained serious injuries, have been discharged from the hospital and taken to Gombe State for further treatment.

Subaru expressed gratitude to the Ondo State Command of FRSC for covering the initial hospital bills of the victims and ensuring their well-being during their hospital stay. He confirmed that all the recovered items were complete and accounted for, with no demands for extra payment.