FRSC seeks stakeholders’ collaboration for effective nationwide traffic management

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has called for collaboration with stakeholders on effective traffic management to reduce road crashes and promote safety on Nigerian roads.

Speaking to newsmen after the inauguration of a National Road Safety Advisory Council (NARSAC) at the Presidential villa, on Friday in Abuja, FRSC Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed emphasised the need for collective action.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NARSAC includes six governors, key ministers, and other stakeholders, with a focus on reducing road fatalities across the country.

Mohammed said that the corps had embarked on campaigns in motor parks and public places to promote a safe driving culture across the country.

He said that there was a need for commuters and transport unions to partner in preventing road crashes and ensuring safer travels at all cost.

According to him, road crashes have declined, but the numbers remain unacceptably high; therefore, commuters and transport unions must redouble their aware

ness and prevention initiatives.

‘Commuters must not be quiet when any driver is endangering their lives by violating traffic rules and regulations.

‘If you see something, say something. Passengers can do much in reducing road crashes and save lives but what we discover is that more often than not, passengers keep quiet.

‘If you are in a bus or in a car and the driver is speeding, you owe it as a duty to raise your voice; but what we see is the opposite, passengers do not talk.

‘At times, other passengers will even silence the one raising the alarm. This is unfortunate, life has no duplicate. We should all be proactive in ensuring that we mitigate road crashes.

‘Attitudinal change is also crucial for road safety. Transport unions must lead by example in preventing overloading and alcohol-impaired driving,’he maintained.

The FRSC boss said that road crashes had been gradually and steadily declining in the last one month adding that the corps would continually sensitise the motoring public on the proper u

se of the highways to reduce crashes.

‘Although we’re seeing a steady decline, road crashes and victim numbers remain unacceptably high.’

‘There is still much more work to be done in terms of awareness, sensitisation and infrastructure to help in ensuring mitigation of this menace called traffic crashes on our roads.

‘We will continually visit motor parks to dissuade drivers from taking alcohol or any substance capable of affecting their moods and psyches.

‘We will also go to the grassroots to engage the traditional rulers and community leaders on ways to educate their people on measures to take to avoid road crashes,’he said.

The corps marshal urged motorists, especially commercial drivers, to adhere to traffic rules, avoid overloading, and refrain from using phones while driving and other factors bedevilling road safety in the country.

Speaking on the newly inaugurated council, Mohammed believed that the NARSAC marked a significant milestone in Nigeria’s road safety management, paving the way for the

swift implementation of the Nigeria Road Safety Strategy (NRSS).

The FRSC boss, who is the secretary of the advisory council described the strategy as the country’s answer to the global call for safer roads, aiming to reduce the alarming number of road crashes and fatalities in Nigeria.

‘In essence, the NARSAC establishment is a crucial step towards achieving the NRSS’s objectives, which include improving road design standards, enhancing non-motorised transport initiatives, and strengthening road safety frameworks.

‘With the council’s guidance, FRSC can move closer to realising its vision and mission of safer roads and reduced fatalities across the country,’he said.(NAN)

Source: News Agency of Nigeria