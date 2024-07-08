Ga East NCCE engages adolescent mothers and school dropouts



The Ga East Municipal Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has engaged some adolescent mothers and school dropouts to mark the Adolescent Mothers and School Dropouts Day Celebration held at Abokobi.

The aim was to educate and offer guidance to young adults on how to cope with life after childbearing and the need for them not to abandon their education.

Mrs. Jemima Abena Konadu Mensah, the Ga East Municipal Director of the NCCE, addressing them said the 1992 Constitution gave every child the equal right to education no matter their circumstances and therefore, having a baby whilst in school should not be a barrier to continue with education.

She indicated that there were many ways to upgrade themselves to become useful to their families and society.

She encouraged them not to be afraid to go back to school after childbirth, saying, ‘Education is the key to success in life and you must not joke with your education.’

Mrs Mensah advised them to also make good use of the Internet

by looking for sites that teach professions such as wigs and braids making, bridal make-up, pastries, beads making, soap making and many others that could help them to have something to live on.

The NCCE Municipal Director said being a woman did not mean one should not strive to become great in life, saying, ‘You can also make an impact in society if only you are ready.’

She said many of the youth in recent times had engaged themselves with unnecessary sites on the Internet, which were destroying their lives and the community and must not be encouraged.

She appealed to them to take advantage of some of the government and NGO interventions that come into their communities to build their capacity and empower their livelihoods.

Mrs Mensah said it was the responsibility of every parent to ensure that their children were being protected, monitored and always observed so that they would be able to detect friends who could influence them negatively both in the school and their community.

The director advised th

em to seek help from the Department of Social Welfare, DOVSU and the police for assistance if they sensed danger at any point in their lives.

‘The youth are our future leaders, which is our collective responsibility to ensure that they live a responsible life’ she said, and advised the female students never to allow men to entice them with gifts that would lure them into activities that would truncate their future.

Source: Ghana News Agency