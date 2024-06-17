Gains of Tinubu’s Striving for Nigeria’s BRICS Membership



Rio de janeiro: The vibrant city of Rio de Janeiro recently hosted the 17th BRICS Summit, where significant discussions on global economic restructuring took place. President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria made a compelling case for Nigeria’s inclusion in the BRICS alliance, emphasizing the need for a new world order prioritizing equitable healthcare, financial restructuring, and environmental sustainability.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, Nigeria has been gradually moving toward full membership in BRICS since becoming a partner in January 2025. This partnership allows Nigeria to collaborate on development, finance, trade, and global governance, although it does not grant voting rights. President Tinubu reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to fostering South-South cooperation and highlighted the country’s readiness to engage more actively in global decision-making processes.

During the summit, President Tinubu advocated for reforms in global financial systems and healthcare distribution, urging for more equity and

inclusion for emerging economies, particularly in Africa. He emphasized that Africa, while contributing minimally to global emissions, bears the brunt of climate change impacts. Tinubu called for a re-evaluation of the global structure to address these shared concerns.

Brazilian President Inacio Lula Da Silva also voiced criticisms of excessive military spending and advocated for reforming the UN Security Council to make it more representative and democratic. BRICS, with its growing influence, aims to negotiate better trade conditions and assert its voice in global geopolitical issues.

BRICS, now comprising ten member countries, controls a significant portion of the world’s population and economic output. The bloc is exploring alternatives to the dollar in international trade and considering the introduction of its own currency. Nigeria, alongside China, is pursuing trade without reliance on the dollar.

At the summit, President Tinubu also focused on enhancing Nigeria’s gas exploration and export, given th

e country’s substantial gas reserves. The administration is striving to reposition Nigeria’s solid mineral sector for global competitiveness, with Minister of Solid Minerals Development Dele Alake leading efforts in this direction.

The summit also provided an opportunity for President Tinubu to strengthen bilateral relations with Brazil. Both countries acknowledged the need to remove bureaucratic hurdles that have delayed agreements and collaborations.

As Nigeria continues its journey toward full BRICS membership, President Tinubu emphasized the importance of safeguarding the future of the country by actively engaging in global initiatives. The summit highlighted Nigeria’s strategic interests in aligning with BRICS to achieve economic growth and sustainable development.

The Nigerian delegation to the summit included key government officials and ministers, underscoring the country’s commitment to fostering international partnerships and advancing its economic goals.