Gallery: Fourth Osabarimba Royal Awards celebrates businesses in cultural magnificence

The Osabarimba Royal Awards has rewarded 45 businesses, institutions, and individuals for distinguishing themselves in various fields towards the development of the ancient city of Cape Coast. The fourth edition of the annual event coincided with the 84th birthday of Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II, the Oguaamanhen, and formed part of activities celebrating his 25th year on the throne. Dubbed: '25th Anniversary Edition,' the occasion was marinated in cultural magnificence characterised by music, dance, poetry, and captivating traditional dress code. The Awards recognised the awardees for their exploits in business, tourism, media, education, health, beverage production, sports, among other areas of development. Here some breathtaking moments captured by the Ghana News Agency on Saturday at the Emintsimadze Palace, the seat of the paramount chief (Oguaamanhen). Source: Ghana News Agency