Gambian referee Lamin Jammeh takes charge of Ghana, Niger AFCON qualifier



The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has appointed Gambian referee Lamin Jammeh as centre referee for the forthcoming TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations qualifier ( AFCON) between Ghana and Niger.

The four-time African champions, Black Stars would begin their journey against an unfamiliar foe at the Stade Municipal de Berkane in Morocco on September 9,2024.?

Both teams would go in search of a place in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. ?

The Gambian would be assisted by Abdul Aziz Bollel Jawo, Omar Darboe and Baboucarr Alhasan Bass.?

Burkina Faso’s Moussa Dahani would be the Match Commissioner while Luis Manuel Carvalho Semedo from Cape Verde serves as Referee Assessor.

Source: Ghana News Agency