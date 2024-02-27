Garu lauds ADDRO for efforts in healthcare delivery

Mr Hypolite Yeleduor, the Garu District Health Director, Upper East Region, has lauded the Anglican Diocesan Development Organization (ADDRO) for contributing to improving healthcare delivery in the area. The faith-based organisation had, over the years, contributed to healthcare delivery in the Garu District by donating equipment and engaging with the vulnerable, particularly women and children, on the best methods to prevent diseases, he said. Mr Yeleduor made the remarks in an interview with the Ghana News Agency following a donation of medical equipment by the organization to the Health Directorate. Three ultrasound scanners, three printers, and two delivery sets were presented to improve diagnostic services, increasing precision and efficiency of cases, and improving the health statistics of the vulnerable, particularly pregnant women and children. Mr Yeleduor emphasized that but ADDRO's support, the district had only one ultrasound scanner owned by a private hospital, where pregnant women were charg ed for ultrasound services, worsening their financial burden. Under the Organisation's Health Outreach, Prevention and Education (HOPE) project, it had donated equipment including microscopes, fetal Doppler, urine strips, BP apparatus, a baby dummy, and baby suction machine to complement the efforts of the Ghana Health Service. The HOPE project, with funding support from Health Partners International of Canada, is being implemented in three sub-districts; Songo, Kugre, and Denugu of the Garu District. It aims at reducing maternal and child mortality and morbidity in underserved communities through the Integrated Community Case Management approach to enable the vulnerable to live dignified lives. Source: Ghana News Agency