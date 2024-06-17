Gender Inclusion Key to Trade Policy – Minister



Lagos: Dr Jumoke Oduwole, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, has emphasized the importance of integrating gender inclusion into industrial and trade policy. Oduwole shared her insights on Thursday in Lagos at The Covenant Nation Platform Africa Women in Leadership and Women in Business Conference, highlighting how equipping women with the necessary tools, networks, and opportunities not only promotes participation but also fosters leadership, growth, and value multiplication.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the minister pointed out that women in leadership roles are more inclined to prioritize collaboration, invest in social infrastructure, and lead with empathy and inclusion. She highlighted that organizations with more women in leadership tend to outperform their counterparts and that nations with inclusive policies experience faster and more equitable growth.





Oduwole remarked that leadership should not be seen as a gendered gift and that the lack of women in leadership is a societal loss. This belief has driven her to incorporate gender inclusion into industrial and trade policy. She emphasized the need to consider women’s roles in designing SME support funds, shaping trade facilitation strategies, and negotiating under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), citing it as smart economic practice.





The minister noted that while women make up nearly 60 percent of Africa’s self-employed population, they still encounter systemic barriers when accessing finance, markets, and formal structures. She advocated for an economic framework that eliminates the need for collateral, which women are statistically less likely to possess, and for policies that are intentionally gender-focused.





Oduwole’s leadership journey, rooted in financial systems and business strategy, has been driven by a commitment to transformative change and impact on Nigeria’s economic growth. She expressed a desire for her leadership legacy to reflect systemic change and her dedication to building a resilient, equitable, and sustainable business environment in Nigeria and Africa.





She encouraged women to mentor with intention, collaborate across borders, and lead with purpose, aiming to cultivate, mentor, and support leadership at every level.

