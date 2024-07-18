Ghana committed to success of WAPIS programme



Mr Henry Quartey, Minister of the Interior, has reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring the West African Police Information System (WAPIS) programme runs effectively in Ghana.

He emphasised the need for sustained stakeholder support and collaboration to ensure the initiative’s success.

The Minister said this when Mr. Irchad Razaaly, the European Union Ambassador to Ghana led a delegation from Interpol to call on him at his office in Accra on Thursday to deliberate on the WAPIS programme.

The system facilitates the collection, centralization, management, sharing and analysis of police information emanating from all relevant national law enforcement agencies in the region.

It provides local law enforcement authorities with an electronic national police information system allowing them to create, manage and share files connected to crimes and offences.

Mr Quartey commended the WAPIS programme, highlighting its importance in enhancing regional security and cooperation.

He thanked the European Uni

on for its support of security agencies in Ghana, particularly in capacity building and resource provision.

Mr Razaaly agreed with the Minister’s assessment of the WAPIS programme, adding that it was important in promoting regional security cooperation.

He reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to continued collaboration with the Ministry of the Interior and other security agencies in Ghana.

The meeting underlined the governments and the EU’s commitment to promoting regional security and cooperation.

The WAPIS programme, supported by the EU, is expected to enhance the capacity of security agencies in Ghana and the West African region to address transnational security challenges.

Source: Ghana News Agency