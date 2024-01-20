Ghana Ewe Association inaugurated at Agona Swedru

The branch of the Ghana Ewe Association has been inaugurated at Agona Swedru with a call on members to invest heavily in their children's education. Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Ms Mary Agbolo, Executive Member of the Association said the only profitable investment members could make was to spend their monies to support their children to acquire vocational and technical skills and formal education. She said education was key to human development and it was incumbent on members to pump their resources to help the children become responsible adults. She said the time had come for the members, especially women to channel their resources into the education of their wards rather than buying expensive funeral cloths. Ms Agbolo appealed to the members in and around to stop spending lavishly on unnecessary things to the detriment of their children's education. She reiterated calls on Ewes in the area not to delay joining the Association, adding that the main objective was to bring all Ewes together as on e people to help promote their wellbeing. Mr Jerry Gbordzeotor , Chairman of the Association said the formation of the association would bring Ewes in Agona West, Agona East, Gomoa Central and Gomoa East under one umbrella to become a strong force to better their lives. He said the members have instituted a foundation that would help care for the members and their families in time of difficulties and use the foundation to support their children's education. Mr Gbordzeotor said as the association grew bigger, it had plans to procure musical instrument to serve as a source of income and therefore tasked members to pay their monthly contributions to raise enough funds to help support developmental programs which were beneficial to each one of the associations. The chairman assured that the executives would do everything possible to ensure that the dreams and vision of the association were achieved to enhance the wellbeing of the members. Source: Ghana News Agency