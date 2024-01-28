Ghana Kickboxing Association elects Yakubu Abdul-Razak as President

The Ghana Kickboxing Association (GKA) has elected elected Mr. Yakubu Abdul-Razak as their new President. He defeated the incumbent President Mr. Rajab Owusu-Ansah in a smooth, transparent, free and fair election organised by the National Sports Authority (NSA) at the Media Center of the Accra Sports Stadium. Mr. Abdul-Razak (Commando) polled fourteen votes over former President Raja Owusu-Ansah who got Twelve votes. However, in the Vice Presidential contest, Mr. Steavano Kojo Tuekpe had 13 votes against Isaac Aikins with nine votes. Mr. Samuel Mensah, the incumbent lost to Sakeyfio Winslow by six votes to sixteen votes to win the position of the Treasurer, whereas Stephen Akrong, Derrick Macaire, Isaac Kwadwo Frimpong Ansah, Wisdom Sallah and Seth Larkotey Mensah were elected Executive Members. The newly elected President Mr. Abdul-Razak urged all stakeholders in Kickboxing to come together to develop and promote the sport. Mr. Hussien Addy, Representative of the NSA who conducted the election commend ed the delegates and contestants for comporting themselves well. All the various constituents comprising clubs, gyms, referees and coaches of Ghana Kickboxing Association were present and the delegates voted in peace and harmony. Source: Ghana News Agency