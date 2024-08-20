Ghana mourns ‘Grand Master’ Godwin Avenorgbo with outpouring of tributes



Accra: A wave of tributes is sweeping across Ghana following the sudden demise of Godwin Avenorgbo, a veteran broadcaster, and celebrated communications strategist.

Avenorgbo, affectionately known as the ‘Grand Master’ for his smooth voice and impeccable delivery, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2024, leaving a void in the nation’s media and public relations landscape.

The news of the passing of the revered veteran broadcaster and Director of Communications at the Melcom Group of Companies was confirmed by his former employers, the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), in a statement on their official Facebook page late Monday.

Avenorgbo is described by many as a towering figure in Ghanaian media and communications.

His last public appearance was on Thursday, August 15, at the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) 75th Anniversary Commemorative Lecture, held at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra, where he served as the Chairman of the Anniversary Planning Committee.

The GBC expressed condolences to t

he family and wished his ‘gentle soul’ a peaceful rest.

The post was accompanied by a photograph of Avenorgbo in a relaxed pose, reflecting his calm and composed demeanour for which he was known.

Avenorgbo’s illustrious career at GBC spanned several decades, during which he anchored numerous programmes with his distinctive voice and engaging presentation style.

His contributions extended beyond broadcasting, as he later became a prominent public relations and corporate communications specialist.

His work in this field saw him associated with various companies and organisations across the country.

The ‘Grand Master’ is also credited with developing the concept of the radio and TV morning and breakfast show, an idea he nurtured after study trips to Atlanta, USA, and South Africa.

His innovative approach and dedication to excellence left an indelible mark on the media landscape in Ghana.

‘His passing leaves behind a legacy that will inspire generations to come,’ a eulogy on social media (Facebook) read ho

urs after his passing.

Mr Samuel Osei Frempong, News Editor of Ghana News Agency (GNA), in a tribute, said it was crucial to reflect not only on his remarkable career but also on the broader implications of his legacy for the future of media in Ghana.

He said the late broadcaster was a towering figure whose natural talent, passion, and creativity were the driving forces behind his success.

Mr Osei-Frempong, himself an advocate for creativity, said the Grand Master’s creative journey through the ranks of the media industry was a testament to the power of talent in shaping narratives, engaging audiences, and elevating the standards of broadcasting.

Nathaniel Attoh, a broadcaster in a Facebook post said, ‘Good Lord…we could have had a better way to start off this Tuesday. The Grand Master Godwin Avernogbo could have stayed with us longer. I am immediately thinking about the conversations leading to my hosting of the launch of the Ghana Journalists Association’s 75th Anniversary at Labadi Beach Hotel. On the

day when we had finished our briefing, he said to me ‘Go Nat!’ You are the man.’

He described Avenorgbo as a ‘legend of the craft of emceeing.’

‘Efo Godwin Avenorgbo: shocked and saddened by your sudden departure. A Ghanaian broadcasting legend is gone. Rest,’ Mr Ben Dotsei Malor, Chief Editor of United Nations News, said in a post on Facebook.

Ms Thelma Tackie, a broadcaster at GBC, said, ‘Veteran broadcaster Godwin Avenorgbo, the man known as the Grandmaster, has joined our ancestors. My thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time. May he rest in peace.’

‘He was an inspiration to some of us growing up in the broadcasting profession. I remember his programme ‘Godwin on the beat’ on GBC Radio. RIP legend. You paid your dues. Godwin Avenorgbo,’ Wofa Kofi Appiah said on Facebook.

The funeral arrangements and details about memorial services are yet to be announced.

Source: Ghana News Agency