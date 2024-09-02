Ghanaian students visit European Parliament in Brussels



Edibeck Consult, a company which organises summer camps in Europe and United States for Ghanaian schools, has led some Ghanaian students to visit European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium.

The delegation made up of 84 participants, who were mostly students, had the opportunity to experience summer camp activities, tourism and educational benefits.

This was contained in a press release from Edibeck Consult made available to the Ghana News Agency.

According to the statement, the trip began with a week of summer camp in Braamt, Netherlands, where students engaged in activities such as canoeing, raft building, archery tag, learning of Dutch language, introduction to sustainable use of artificial intelligence, among others.

Also, they visited Dam Square, Cologne Cathedral, Moviepark Germany, Grand Place, Johan Cruyff Arena, Duinrell theme and water parks and city tour of Amsterdam, Brussels and Arnhem.

However, the climax of this year’s trip was the visit to Brussels, the de facto capital of the European Un

ion and home to the European Parliament.

The statement said the trip opened up the students to cultural exposure and exchange, language skills improvement, personal growth and independence, skills development, networking and exposure to new ideas and perspectives.

The students also learnt about the role of the European Parliament in shaping policies that affected over 500 million citizens across 27 member states.

‘The highlight of the visit was an exclusive lecture on the history, transition and responsibilities of the parliament as well as insight on EU’s regional development,’ the statement added.

According to the statement, the visit to the European Parliament was a transformative experience that broadened their understanding of Europe’s political landscape and inspired them to think critically about their roles as global citizens.

‘The experience was not only educational but also profoundly inspiring, offering the students a firsthand look at the inner workings of one of the world’s most influential

political institutions.’

‘It exemplified the power of travel to educate, inspire, and connect young minds to the broader world,’ the statement added.

Source: Ghana News Agency