Global Tech Gap: NITDA, Doballi Partner to Empower Nigerian Talent



Abuja: In a move to address the persistent challenge of job placement for Nigeria’s rapidly growing tech talent pool, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has forged a strategic partnership with Afrovision Technologies Ltd. (Doballi), a Dubai-based AI-powered platform. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed recently, aims to create a sustainable pipeline of employment opportunities, connecting skilled Nigerian professionals with global enterprises seeking remote workers.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, in spite of a vibrant tech scene, many Nigerian talents face hurdles in securing meaningful employment. This partnership seeks to dismantle those barriers, leveraging the strengths of both entities to drive digital transformation and foster economic growth. NITDA, the federal government agency responsible for developing and regulating IT, will play an important role in identifying and preparing a steady stream of highly skilled Nigerian tech professionals. These talents wi

ll be onboarded onto the Doballi platform, a cutting-edge AI solution designed to match vetted African talent with international employers.

Mr Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, Director-General of NITDA, said, “This collaboration is more than just job creation. It’s about building a sustainable digital jobs ecosystem and providing crucial social and economic data to inform policy and decision-making.” The MoU outlines a clear division of responsibilities. NITDA will ensure that all talents presented for onboarding meet employable standards, acting as a reliable source of qualified professionals for the Doballi platform. Notably, Doballi has waived the mandatory 150 dollar assessment fee for NITDA-sourced talents, demonstrating their commitment to accessibility and inclusivity.

Nneoma Ijei, Country Director of Doballi, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership. “We are confident that this collaboration will unlock a wealth of remote job opportunities for Nigerian tech talents, fostering economic advancement and pr

ofessional growth across the nation.” In an era marked by a global demand for tech expertise, Africa, with Nigeria at its forefront, is poised to become a key player. “With its young, vibrant and innovative workforce, the continent is ready to redefine the future of technology and drive global innovation,” Ijei said.

Doballi’s commitment extends beyond mere placement. The platform will equip candidates with essential industry knowledge, outlining key areas of expertise and required certifications. Crucially, it will provide cross-cultural training, preparing talents for the nuances of global work environments. Moreso, Doballi will develop a dedicated dashboard for NITDA, enabling real-time tracking of talent progress, employer feedback and monitoring of foreign currency payments and tax implications within the Nigerian banking system. This transparency and accountability are vital for ensuring the long-term success of the initiative.

The partnership between NITDA and Doballi signifies a crucial step towards

unlocking the immense potential of Nigeria’s tech talent, bridging the global skills gap and driving sustainable economic development. As the world increasingly embraces remote work, Nigeria is strategically positioned to capitalise on this trend.