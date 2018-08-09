Globeleq Board announces new Chairperson

LONDON, Aug. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ — Globeleq has confirmed that Laurence Mulliez will take up the Chair position of the Globeleq Board effective from 1st September, 2018. Laurence has more than 20 years of experience in the banking, energy, chemical and industrial sectors.

Currently, Laurence is Chair of Voltalia, a €500m market capitalisation producer of renewable-based power and a Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit committee at Aperam stainless steel (a $5 billion revenue spin-off from Arcelor Mittal). She is also a Non-Executive Director at SBM offshore, a $3 billion revenue world leader in floating production and mooring systems for the oil and gas industry and a Non-Executive Director at Morgan Advanced Materials, a £1 billion revenue global engineering company.

Globeleq’s CEO, Paul Hanrahan commented: “Laurence brings a wealth of experience and fully complements our well-rounded Board. We are thrilled to have her as our Chairperson where she will help guide Globeleq to look at every opportunity to grow the business and power Africa’s growth.”

Laurence Mulliez added: “I am honoured to join an organisation which has already demonstrated its impact on providing power and supporting development in Africa. I look forward to working with a great management team and Globeleq’s shareholders, CDC Group and Norfund, both institutions which target investments in regions where it is most needed.”

During the period 2007-2010, Laurence was CEO of Castrol Industrial Lubricants and Services worldwide and from 2010-2013, she led Eoxis, a start-up renewable power company, financially backed by private equity.

About Globeleq

Globeleq is a leading developer, owner and operator of electricity generation in Africa. Since 2002, its experienced team of professionals have built a diverse portfolio of independent power plants, generating nearly 1,300 MW in 8 locations across 5 countries, with a further 2,000 MW of power projects in development. www.globeleq.com

