Globeleq’s Azito power plant will increase its generation capacity

LONDON, Dec. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — Globeleq, a leading independent power producer solely focused on Africa, has indicated that its majority owned subsidiary, Azito Energie and the Government of Côte d’Ivoire have signed an agreement to enable implementation of technical improvements to its Azito combined cycle power plant near Abidjan. The improvements will increase the plant capacity and efficiency, improve the availability of the plant and reduce CO2 emissions.

The existing power plant has an installed capacity of 430 MW and already plays an important part in the sector, supplying around 25 percent of Côte d’Ivoire’s electricity. Once the technical improvements have been made, the plant’s capacity will increase by around 30 MW adding much needed electricity to the national grid.

With planned annual production of 3,130 GWh, the technical improvements will increase the efficiency of the power plant, avoiding the production of approximately 420,000 metric tonnes of CO2 over the life span of the plant. The enhancements will also extend the lifetime of equipment, requiring less inspections and improving the plant’s availability.

Azito Energie’s Chairman and COO of Globeleq, Mike Scholey, commented: “Azito has been an ever present cornerstone of Côte d’Ivoire’s electricity sector since 1999, and is today one of the largest and most efficient thermal power plants in West Africa. The upgrade is scheduled to occur from the first half of 2018 to end of 2019. This investment in improvements to the plant reinforces Globeleq’s commitment to ensure Côte d’Ivoire’s power generation sector continues to develop and supply much needed electricity to power Africa’s growth.”

About Globeleq

Globeleq is a leading developer, owner and operator of electricity generation in Africa. Its experienced team of professionals have built a diverse portfolio of independent power plants, generating more than 1,200 MW in 8 locations across 5 countries. The company has around 2,000 MW of power projects in development and plans to add significant MW of new power generation during the next 10 years. www.globeleq.com

