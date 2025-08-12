GN introduces ReSound Enzo IA: Exceptional speech understanding and all-day battery life – in the world’s smallest rechargeable Super Power hearing aid

BALLERUP, Denmark, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GN, a global leader in hearing technology, announced today the launch of ReSound Enzo IA, the world’s smallest rechargeable Super Power hearing aid,1 representing a huge leap forward in sound quality for people with severe to profound hearing loss.

ReSound Enzo IA

Understanding speech, especially in noisy environments, is the biggest challenge for Super Power users. ReSound Enzo IA, benefitting from GN’s Organic Hearing philosophy, overcomes this challenge without compromising size or battery life. ReSound Enzo IA allows users with severe to profound hearing loss to access the latest technologies available, including advanced noise management and the world’s best feedback management system.2

ReSound Enzo IA

“At GN, we’ve engaged deeply with people facing severe to profound hearing loss to understand what truly makes a difference for them. With ReSound Enzo IA you can have it all – we’re empowering people to access the sounds that matter most, enabling them to participate confidently in conversations and stay connected with loved ones, without having to accept compromises in terms of size or battery life,” says Peter Justesen, President, Hearing division at GN.

ReSound Enzo IA utilizes a specialized 360 chip that processes environmental sounds in real time, using machine-learning artificial intelligence for the best all-round listening experience.3 This approach, which GN calls Intelligence Augmented (IA), analyzes surrounding sounds and adjusts settings accordingly, easing cognitive load.

In noisy environments, Clear Focus, the industry’s most narrow beamformer,4 spotlights speech in front and eliminates distractions, resulting in a 93% preference for hearing in noise for Super Power users, and a significant 2.7 dB Signal-to-Noise Ratio improvement over legacy devices.5

The device offers all-day battery life in the smallest rechargeable Super Power hearing aid. A single charge provides 28 hours of use, or 20 hours when streaming media half the time.

ReSound Enzo IA supports Bluetooth® Low Energy Audio and Auracast technology, allowing users to access audio broadcasts in public venues using the ReSound Smart 3D app. The hearing aid is also compatible with the Multi-Mic+ for improved listening in public spaces through Telecoil, and the TV-Streamer+.

“These life changing hearing aids have transformed my world; without them, I wouldn’t hear anything. Seemingly small technological advancements represent significant improvements that greatly enhance the daily lives of those of us with severe to profound hearing loss. ReSound Enzo IA has enriched my auditory experience in ways I never thought possible,” says Helen Cherry, ReSound Enzo IA user.

ReSound Enzo IA and its Beltone equivalent, Beltone BoostTM Max S, will launch initially in the US and Germany on August 21, with more markets to follow.

Visit the ReSound and Beltone websites.

© 2025 GN Hearing A/S. All rights reserved. ReSound and Beltone are trademarks of GN Hearing A/S. The Bluetooth word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. The Auracast word mark and logos are trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc.

For further information, please contact:

Press and the media

Marie Schleimann Nordlund

Director of Communication & Community

Tel: +45 3126 3734 Helge Coroli Frandsen

Group Media Manager

Tel: +45 22 94 98 24

Investors and analysts

Rune Sandager

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +45 45 75 92 57

NOTES TO EDITORS

About GN

GN brings people closer through our leading intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming solutions. Inspired by people and driven by innovation, we deliver technologies that enhance the senses of hearing and sight. We help people with hearing loss overcome real-life challenges, improve communication and collaboration for businesses, and provide great experiences for audio and gaming enthusiasts.

We market our solutions with the brands Jabra, ReSound, SteelSeries, Beltone, Interton, BlueParrott, Danavox, and FalCom in 100 countries. Founded in 1869, GN Group employs more than 7,000 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO).

Visit our homepage GN.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.

____________________________

1 Compared to leading rechargeable Super Power solutions. GN Proprietary data on file (2025)

2 Cui and Groth (2025)

3 Groth et al. (2023)

4 Groth & Cui (2024)

5 Jespersen & Skovlund (2025)

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/05088e5a-7fdb-46ae-b077-4f47aca438d7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a23655d4-7743-425f-ae85-75a2000868f3

A video accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/abc5363d-5fd9-463b-bb6f-4a3a4a45cbd8

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1001122351