GNA’s Upper East Regional Manager honoured at GJA Awards



Mrs Hannah Zemp-Tapang, the Upper East Regional Manager of the Ghana News Agency (GNA), has been honoured by the Regional Branch of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) for her sterling and industrious career in the media fraternity.

She was given the honourary award at the third edition of regional GJA awards held at Bolgatanga on the theme, ’75 years of the GJA: The contribution of the media in shaping Ghana’s democracy through peaceful and fair elections’.

In a citation, the regional branch of the GJA touted her achievements over the three decades of her career, describing the astute journalist as someone who created a positive image worth emulating.

‘For the past three decades, you have been an agent of positive change and a paragon of excellence in your career as a journalist with the Ghana News Agency.

‘You have tasted the challenges and excitement at the various ranks, yet you have always been firm and professional.

‘Your three-decade journey in journalism is a testament to your dedication, pas

sion, and commitment to the development of the media landscape and the younger generation of journalists.

‘Since 1991, you have been an epitome of wisdom, shown motherly love and care, and warmth in molding and empowering numerous journalists at the various ranks to excel,’ it said.

The GJA emphasised that her leadership had nurtured award-winning journalists, all of whom are still doing well in the media and academia and contributing immensely to the Upper East Region.

‘For these and other contributions to the protection of the environment and the development of the media landscape in the Upper East region, the Upper East GJA wishes to reward you with an honorary award at the third Upper East GJA Awards’, it added.

Four other personalities also received honourary awards, Dr Samuel Adadi Akapule, Lecturer at the Bolgatanga Technical University and former Editor of the GNA, the late Emmanuel Akayeti, former Correspondent of the Ghana Broadcasting Cooperation (GBC-URA) radio, Mr Emmanuel Kyee-ebo, a journal

ist with the Ghana Broadcasting Cooperation GBC-URA Radio and Mr Bawah Agana, founder of Tanga radio.

GNA’s Anthony Adongo Apubeo was also crowned the 2023 best journalist of the year after winning education and health categories of the awards.

Mr Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, the President of the GJA, in a speech delivered on his behalf, said the contribution of the media in shaping the country’s democracy through peaceful and fair elections could not be overemphasised and it was therefore important they remained professional while committing to their core mandate.

Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, the Upper East Regional Minister, noted that the spread of false information undermined the country’s democracy and erodes public trust and urged the journalists to hold on to the ethics of journalism by fact-checking their information.

Naab Nyakora Mantii, the Chief of Baare and Secretary to the Paramount Chief of the Talensi Traditional Area, called on the journalists to be mindful of what they reported on, in order not to jeo

pardize the peace of the country in the upcoming elections.

This year’s awards was sponsored by the Sexual Health and Reproductive Education (SHARED), Right to play, Forum for African Women Educationalists Ghana, FHI360 and WaterAid Ghana with funding by Global Affairs Canada, USAID Feed the Future Policy Link Activity, Cardinal Namdini Mining Limited, AfriKids Ghana, Youth Harvest Foundation, Blue Sky Hotel, Silas Amoah Foundation, Upper East Regional Coordinating Council, and Earl International Group (GH) Gold Limited among others.

