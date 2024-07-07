GNPC Foundation hands over six-unit classroom block to Ahamansu Islamic SHS



The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) has handed over a six-unit classroom block with ancillary facilities to the authorities of Ahamansu Islamic Senior High School (AHISEC) at Ahamansu in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region.

At a ceremony to hand over the edifice, Mr Benedict Adde, a Senior Officer with GNPC Foundation, said in an attempt to ensure that the oil resources were distributed equally, GNPC Foundation was established in 2017 through the visionary leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa-Akufo-Addo, which had since constructed many school blocks.

GNPC Foundation is the Corporate Social Investment arm of the GNPC dedicated to impacting on the lives of people and communities.

He said the Foundation sought to impact the quality of life of Ghanaians, believing that the delivery of quality education, and environmental tidiness was essential to ensuring that every Ghanaian, no matter their geographical location, benefitted from the oil money.

Mr Adde said education remained an important

ingredient for national development, for which reason the Foundation was investing in the sector to make it accessible to every Ghanaian child.

He said the Foundation also had a scholarship scheme for everyone and that one was entitled to a GHS7,000.00 package a year.

Mr Adde charged the students to apply and get the support, while urging them to maintain the edifice to prolong its lifespan.

Mr Wilson Kwami Agbanyo, the Kadjebi District Chief Executive (DCE), commended the Foundation for the edifice, saying that the block would enhance teaching and learning.

He said the late Alhaji Rashid Bawa, former High Commissioner to Nigeria, lobbied for the project before his untimely death in March 14, 2024.

Mr Agbanyo said to develop sport talents that abound in the District, Mr Bawa also lobbied for an Astroturf for the district, so the GNPC Foundation Officials should consider that request too.

The DCE said over 2000 desks were distributed to schools across the district since assumption of office in 2021, but

‘we still have a deficit of over 3,000 desks because the enrollment figures have risen due to the NPP government’s robust policy on education.’

‘We believe that the GNPC Foundation can supply us with some desks to augment what we are doing as an Assembly,’ he added.

Mr Agbanyo advised the students to learn hard and pass their examinations with ease to justify the investment made in them by government and parents.

Imam Salisu Mohammed Ali, a Board Chairman, AHISEC, applauded the GNPC Foundation for supporting the only Islamic Senior High School in both Volta and Oti regions with the structure.

He said more of such edifices were needed to boost enrollment and therefore, appealed to the Foundation for additional infrastructure.

Source: Ghana News Agency