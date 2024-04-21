Gomoa Central MP launches ‘Queens of Naana Eyiah’ to propagate her work



Mrs Naana Eyiah Quansah, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Gomoa Central, has launched a group christened: ‘Queens of Naana Eyiah’ at Osamkrom in the Gomoa Central Constituency of the Central Region.

The group is to propagate the good works by the MP to the electorates to enable them to make a better judgment and give her a third chance in the December elections as the Member of Parliament for the area.

Mrs Eyiah Quansah urged her political opponents to be truthful in their campaigns and not engage in misinforming the electorates to win votes.

She said: ‘I have no power to give orders to the head of NHIS not to offer services to the people who may need them as is being peddled by some political opponents.’

The MP urged the Gomoa Central constituents to ignore those propaganda as they were just desperate attempts to win votes.

Mrs Eyiah Quansah, also the Deputy Interior Minister, urged the chiefs and leaders to support the party to win the 2024 elections and ‘break the eight.’

She called for a united fro

nt for the party to help win more supporters for her and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP presidential candidate, to continue the comprehensive construction of roads and educational infrastructure for better living standards.

Ms Charlotte Adjoa Antwi, the Central Regional Women’s Organiser of the New Patriotic Party, said the Government, led by President Akufo-Addo, had done extremely well in all sectors of the economy.

She called on the ‘Queens of Naana Eyiah’ to intensify their campaign to churches, lorry stations, markets, mosques, pubs, chop bars, and house-to- house to preach the good news about the MP and Dr Bawumia.

Source: Ghana News Agency