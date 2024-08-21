Gomoa Fetteh accepts Miljkovic music ‘Togetherness’ as community anthem



The Chief of Gomoa Fetteh and Twafohen of Gomoa Assin Traditional Council in the Central Region, have accepted Serbian double bass music composer Aleksandar Miljkovic music ‘???????????’ (Togetherness) as the community’s anthem.

At a media briefing, Nana Abor Atta II, Chief of Gomoa Fetteh and Twafohen of Gomoa Assin Traditional Council expressed his profound gratitude to Mr. Leon Daniel Agyeman Dodoo and his friend Aleksandar Miljkovic, Olivera (Mother) and Blagoje Miljkovic (Father) for the partnership.

He said, ‘I’m honoured and excited for you and your Serbian friends for thinking about Gomoa and doing something excellent for us’.

‘As we prepare to celebrate Akwambo Festival, this is a nice present that would remain with the people of Gomoa and be remembered.’

Mr. Leon Daniel Agyeman Dodoo Chief Executive Officer of Leoparshma Foundation who made the presentation on behalf of Aleksandar Miljkovic, Olivera (Mother) and Blagoje Miljkovic (Father) commended Nana Abor Atta II, Chief of Gomoa Fetteh and T

wafohen of Gomoa Assin Traditional Council for endorsing the anthem’.

He said, ‘it gives me an immense joy to present this music to the people of Gomoa Fetteh and to thank a father, a big brother and a dear friend, Nana Abor Atta II, Chief of Gomoa Fetteh and Twafohen of Gomoa Assin Traditional Council’.

Mr. Aleksandar Miljkovic also thanked the Chief and the people of Gomoa Fetteh and Twafohen of Gomoa Assin Traditional Council for accepting his music as their community anthem.

He said, ‘I am grateful to Nana Abor Atta II, Chief of Gomoa Fetteh, and Twafohen of Gomoa Assin Traditional Council for valued my gift and accepting us as well.’

‘My family and I are huge fans of Ghana and its citizens. We admire the country’s sense of peace and the hospitality of its people.’

‘I have big intentions for the people of Ghana, and that’s why I want to do so much for the country.’

‘Ghana is my second home, and I composed the musical anthem to show my support and good intentions for the people.’

