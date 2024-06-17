Gov. Nwifuru Constructs 600km Roads and Housing Projects in Ebonyi



Abakaliki: The Ebonyi Government announced on Sunday that it has constructed over 600 kilometres of roads across various communities in the state within the two-year tenure of Governor Francis Nwifuru. The comprehensive infrastructure project aims to enhance connectivity and support local development.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Mr. Felix Igboke, the Commissioner for Project Monitoring in the state, explained that the state government has been distributing road construction efforts, with two kilometres of roads being developed in 67 communities across the 13 local government areas. The initiative is part of the People’s Charter of Needs agenda led by Governor Nwifuru, which also includes the construction of three classroom blocks in each LGA, totaling 39 new classroom buildings.





In addition to the roads, the state government is developing several projects within the capital city and rural areas, including a 23-kilometre road in Ognaga-Nwofe and internal road networks in Ohaozara, Onicha, Ohaukwu, and Izzi local governments. The Ishielu-Oferekpe-Agbaja road is another significant project underway. Igboke highlighted the ongoing construction of the Vincent Agwu Nwankwo (VANCO) road tunnels and flyover, which aim to improve the state’s infrastructure and alleviate traffic congestion. The tunnel is expected to be completed within 24 months.





In the housing sector, the government has built 64 duplexes for traditional rulers and is working on 140 housing units at the Ebonyi State Housing Estate along Afikpo Road. These housing developments are at various stages of completion, with plans to allocate them to outstanding civil and public servants. Commissioner Igboke emphasized the governor’s commitment to addressing the housing deficit and fulfilling campaign promises, urging support for the governor’s policies to advance the state.

