Gov. Soludo Signs Six Bills into Law to Boost Anambra’s Development



Anambra: Gov. Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra has signed six bills into law as part of efforts to advance the state’s development projects.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the bills include the Anambra State Development and Investment Corporation Law, 2025, and the Anambra State Electricity Law, 2025.





The newly signed laws also comprise the Anambra State Homeland Security (Amendment) Law 2025 and the Anambra State Indigenous Traditional Medicine Practices Law, 2025. Additionally, the Anambra State Herbal Practice Law 2025 and the Anambra State Mission Schools of Nursing and Midwifery (Amendment No. 2) Law, 2025 were signed into law.





Gov. Soludo stated that these laws aim to strengthen governance and serve as indicators of progress within the state. He praised the state House of Assembly for its collaboration with the executive branch in creating laws that would have a positive impact on the citizens.

