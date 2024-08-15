Government and Partners Address Internet Connectivity Challenges in Sierra Leone



The Ministry of Communication, Technology, and Innovation, in collaboration with Zoodlabs and Leonecom, has announced a strategic plan to tackle Sierra Leone’s ongoing internet connectivity challenges. This plan, once implemented, is expected to significantly improve internet access and service quality for the people of Sierra Leone. This was revealed during the Government’s Weekly Press Conference on 13 August 2024, held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Salima Monorma Bah, the Minister of Communication, Technology, and Innovation, emphasised the government’s commitment to transforming Sierra Leone’s digital infrastructure to enhance service delivery nationwide. Minister Bah attributed the recent disruptions in internet connectivity to damage sustained by the ACE (Africa Coast to Europe) submarine cable, which connects Sierra Leone to Liberia. The situation was further compounded by ongoing rehabilitation work on the Portugal cable, which runs through South Africa.

At the pr

ess conference, Mahmoud Idriss, Executive Director of Zoodlabs, explained the company’s pivotal role in providing high-speed internet services through a wireless broadband network across Sierra Leone. Zoodlabs, a leading technology and innovative utility infrastructure provider, is dedicated to upgrading the country’s internet infrastructure to ensure reliable and robust service delivery. Idress also outlined Zoodlabs’ responsibility to manage the internet gateway and safeguard user protection.

Alimamy Thomas Momodu, Operations and Maintenance Manager at Leonecom, detailed the company’s crucial role as the government-contracted internet service provider. Leonecom, with its responsibility for maintaining, operating, and commercialising the National Fiber Optic Backbone Infrastructure, plays a key role in ensuring the continuity of internet connectivity nationwide, providing the audience with a sense of security about the future.

Zoodlabs and Leonecom reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to overcoming the c

urrent challenges and ensuring that Sierra Leoneans have access to consistent and reliable internet services. The collaborative efforts between the government and these key stakeholders, marked by their determination, aim to strengthen the country’s digital landscape and support the growing demand for connectivity, giving Sierra Leoneans hope for the future.

Source : Sierra Leone News Agency