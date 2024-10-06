The Government of Sierra Leone, in collaboration with key stakeholders, has announced the establishment of an Early Childhood Development (ECD) Network following a stakeholders meeting held at the UNICEF conference on 3rd October 2024. This initiative aims to enhance pre-primary education across the country.

Lead consultant David W. Baysah from ADARA-RMC highlighted the importance of engaging stakeholders in establishing the ECD Network in Sierra Leone. He noted that similar networks currently exist in 13 countries across Southern, Eastern, and Central Africa, emphasizing the regional significance of this initiative.

Baysah reported that key ECD stakeholders in Sierra Leone have created a comprehensive database and registry of all ECD actors across various ministries and agencies. He confirmed that meetings have been convened to facilitate the legal registration of the national network.

“We have developed management systems for the national network, including organizational structure, financial management

, resource mobilization, human resources, and advocacy,” Baysah stated. “This will help build consensus on bylaws and the constitution necessary for legal registration.”

Melody Martin, Assistant Director of ECD/Primary Education, emphasized that early childhood development requires a multisectoral approach. “Early childhood development focuses on the holistic cognitive growth of children. We need to provide the right stimulation and environment for them to thrive,” she explained. Martin also raised concerns about many pre-primary children lacking birth certificates, which hinders their access to essential services.

Emmanuel J. Momoh Esq., a legal representative, outlined the ECD initiative’s objectives, which include providing multisectoral coordination guidelines for line ministries and partners to ensure equitable and quality ECD programs and services. He explained that most subscribers would manage the company scribers to the memorandum.

Edmond Cole urged all stakeholders to support caregivers and impro

ve ECD learning facilities. He stressed the need for collaboration across different sectors, stating, “Progress should not only be made within Sierra Leone but should extend to the entire region.”

The meeting also included discussions with the ECD Directorate at the Ministry of Basic Education, the Teaching Service Commission, and other stakeholders to explore the country’s landscape and approaches to early childhood development.

Momoh clarified that the Early Childhood Development Network will operate as a company limited by guarantee, with its registered office in Freetown.

Source: Sierra Leone News Agency