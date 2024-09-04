Government of Sierra Leone and China National Technical Import & Export Corporation Sign USD$50 Million Agreement for SMART Sierra Leone Project



The Government of Sierra Leone, through the Ministry of Communications, Technology and Innovation, has signed a USD$50 million agreement with China National Technical Import and Export Corporation for the SMART Sierra Leone Project.

The signing took place on the margins of the FOCAC Summit in Beijing, marking a significant step forward in Sierra Leone’s digital transformation efforts.

During the signing ceremony, His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio highlighted the three main objectives of the SMART Sierra Leone Project: expanding internet connectivity to over 400,000 previously unconnected citizens, establishing national data centres to manage and protect sovereign data, and enhancing security measures around critical state infrastructure in Freetown.

Additionally, the Minister of Communications, Technology and Innovation, Salima Monorma Bah, signed an agreement with Huawei Group for the Digital Village Project, which will be implemented in Tormabum. This project aims to provide farmers and commun

ity members with access to vital online information to improve agricultural yields and expand market opportunities.

‘I am delighted to be here this evening to witness the signing of two important projects in our digital transformation drive. The unveiling of the SMART Sierra Leone and Digital Village Projects today not only marks another milestone in our partnership with the People’s Republic of China but also underscores the priority placed on Tech and Infrastructure Development in our Big Five Agenda,’ President Bio stated.

Source: Sierra Leone News Agency