Government releases GHS150 million for road maintenance

The Government has released an amount of GHS150 million to contractors undertaking road maintenance across the country. 'The government has released an amount of GHC150 million for the engagement and payment to road contractors undertaking pothole patching across the country,' the Ministry of Roads and Highways said in a statement, on Friday. The statement signed and issued by Nasir Ahmad Yartey, Head, Public Relations Unit, Ministry of Roads and Highway, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the amount formed part of the first quarter releases from the Ministry of Finance to the Ministry. The statement said the intervention was to enable the Ghana Highways Authority and the Department of Urban Roads to take advantage of the dry season to undertake routine pothole patching activities on some major roads, which had deteriorated due to heavy rains last year. 'The Ministry is hopeful that this timely intervention will result in smoother road surfaces, help reduce the risk of accidents and prolong the lifespa n of our road infrastructure,' it noted. The statement reiterated the Ministry's commitment to addressing all road network challenges across the country, and urged the public to cooperate with the Ministry as it strived to improve the national road network. Source: Ghana News Agency