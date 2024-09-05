Governor wants to strengthen the fight against fuel smuggling



The Tchicolondo border, located in the municipality of Cambulo, is the most used for fuel smuggling in the province of Lunda-Norte, whose destination is the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Last week alone, the defense and security forces seized more than 30,000 liters of smuggled fuel (petrol and diesel).

Speaking at a civil society consultation meeting in the municipality of Cambulo, where she is carrying out a two-day work schedule, the governor called for the reporting of elements linked to the defense and security agencies, stationed at the border, who facilitate smuggling.

Filomena Miza also called for the population to get involved, reporting citizens who assist in fuel smuggling, illegal immigration and illicit diamond trafficking. “In most cases, citizens who live along the borders facilitate these crimes by sheltering immigrants and storing fuel in their homes to be smuggled across the Tchicolondo border at night.

This is why they must be monitored and reported, so that they can be held acco

untable,” she said.

According to Filomena Miza, the province has been experiencing fuel shortages at service stations due to smuggling, which is detrimental to the population, especially car users, who in many cases are forced to buy fuel at high prices on the street or in “clandestine depots”.

“We need to join forces to combat this problem that has a negative impact on our own economy, a mission that should be carried out by the defence and security forces on the front line”, she stressed.

The governor’s agenda in Cambulo includes visits to hospitals and the Chitotolo Mining Society for Thursday.

