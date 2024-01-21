GRA Customs Division holds health walk 

The Ghana Revenue Authority, Customs Division embarked on a health walk on Saturday to mark International Customs Day. The staff of the Authority started the walk from its branch at Circle through Awudome Street to the Korle-Bu stretch and back to the headquarters opposite the High Court. Mr Eric Kwaku Bonney, Assistant Commissioner in Charge of Headquarters, Preventive, Customs Division, GRA, addressing the media after the exercise, said the day was to create awareness about the operations of Customs across the world. The theme for this year's event is 'Customs Engaging Traditional and New Partners with Purpose.'? As part of activities to mark the day, the Assistant Commissioner said the Authority would educate the public on tax issues for better understanding. 'We are not only involved in revenue generation but also part of the security architecture in preventing unwholesome goods from entering the country. 'We build relationships with our border communities to ensure trade facilitation,' he said. A ssistant Commissioner Bonney said the Authority, as part of its mandate, worked to prevent the entry of illicit substances like cocaine and offensive weapons into the country. He said the Customs Division had collaborated with other security agencies to map out a strategy to prevent terrorism in the country. International Customs Day is held every year on January 26.? The day is celebrated to honour and spread awareness about the role played by Customs authorities in the smooth movement of goods across borders. Source: Ghana News Agency