Group blames increase in crime, violence on drug abuse

Harry said this in an interview with the News Age…

Mr Ajentekebia Harry, Country Director, Logistics Nigeria, CONTINENT AFRIQUE, a non governmental organisation, says excessive drug abuse is responsible for the increased violence and crime in Nigeria.

Mr Ajentekebia Harry, Country Director, Logistics Nigeria, CONTINENT AFRIQUE, a non governmental organisation, says excessive drug abuse is responsible for the increased violence and crime in Nigeria.

Harry said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on the occasion of World Drug Day in Abuja, on Wednesday.

NAN reports that the UN Office on Drugs and Crime commemorates World Drug Day every June 26.

According to Harry, Nigerian youths are advised to jettison the attractions of drugs because of its destructive nature.

‘Many of the criminal and terroristic activities you see today in Nigeria are drug induced.

‘These drugs have the capacity to simulate unholy acts that can plunge the nation into chaos,’ he said.

CONTINENT AFRIQUE’s country director, who lauded the National Drugs law Enforcement Agency for its bold fight against drugs, urged youths to embrace a more responsible living.

According to him, drugs are misleading and can gradually eliminate lives of both the victim and innoce

nt members of his neighbourhood.

Tamuno-Ibi Harry explained that drugs were the straight way to destruction if not contained.

‘Drugs do no one good, it instead, leads to death and destruction of destinies,’ he said.

Source: South News Agency of Nigeria