Group supports outgrower farmers in Tamale North



The 24 Group Limited, a Tamale- based agro organization, has supported some farmers in the Tamale North Constituency with farm inputs and other services to increase their productivity and reduce poverty in the area.

The pilot programme is taking place in Sagnarigu, Mion, Nanton, Karaga and Savelugu in the Northern Region as well as North Gonja and East Gonja in the Savannah region.

Other services the 24 Group Ltd provided included agricultural inputs, tractor and technical services to farmers.

Mr Mahama Mohammed Hadi, the Executive Director of the Group, speaking to the Ghana News Agency after the distribution of fertilizer and other inputs to farmers, said the 24 Group Limited currently operated in seven districts in the northern part of Ghana.

It was working with a total of 1,500 out growers for the 2024 to 2025 crop season.

He indicated that wherever the Group worked, it partnered with the Member of Parliament (MP) or Assembly Members to ensure that the support got to the right and deserving people.

‘In the Tamale North constituency for instance, Alhaji Alhassan Suhiyini, MP for the area, showed commitment and we are grateful,’ he said.

Mr Hadi explained that the first phase of the pilot programme involved capacity building of the out growers, which had already been done.

The phase II involved ploughing two acres free of charge for the beneficiaries while the phase III is the distribution of certified seed, fertilizer and other farm inputs.

‘Activities carried out so far in 2024 in collaboration with the Tamale North MP include capacity building of farmers, supply of certified seed to smallholder farmers, supply of weedicides and payment of tractor services to farmers’, he said.

