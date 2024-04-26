Group urges FG to integrate Hepatitis B testing into antenatal services



Dr Danjuma Adda, the immediate past President of the World Hepatitis Alliance (WHA), has called on the Federal Government to incorporate hepatitis B testing into antenatal, maternal, and child healthcare services.

Adda made this plea on Friday during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sidelines of the 2024 Biennial Conference organised by the National Council for Women Societies (NCWS) in Abuja.

He stressed the importance of Nigeria investing in and integrating hepatitis B testing into antenatal, maternal, and child healthcare, as recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO), to bolster the country’s health system and immunisation program.

According to him, currently, hepatitis B tests are not part of maternal and child healthcare programs.

Adda, who lost his mother to hepatitis, emphasised the necessity for the government to include hepatitis B surface antigen testing in antenatal care and maternal child health programs, ensuring that all women undergo testing.

He asserted

that hepatitis B is preventable with the right vaccine, highlighting two key measures to reduce liver cancer deaths.

‘Liver cancer often develops among those infected early, especially in childhood.

‘Other factors contributing to liver cancer include aflatoxin exposure, alcohol consumption, and herbal medication misuse.

‘Pregnant women, according to WHO recommendations, should undergo screening for hepatitis, enabling early identification and intervention.

‘If a woman tests positive, she should receive prophylactic prevention treatment until delivery. Additionally, all newborns should receive universal vaccination’.

Adda emphasised the importance of attending antenatal care for hepatitis screening and vaccination opportunities.

He urged pregnant women to advocate for themselves and demand hepatitis B testing during antenatal visits.

Furthermore, Adda encouraged pregnant mothers to request ‘back dose vaccination’ for their newborns within 24 hours of birth, noting its potential to protect infants from h

epatitis infection.

‘Hepatitis virus is the primary cause of liver cancer, particularly in Sub-Saharan Africa. Early detection through testing and prompt treatment is crucial in preventing its spread’.(NAN)

Source: News Agency of Nigeria