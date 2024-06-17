Groups Present Bill Seeking Additional Elective Seats for Women in Nigeria



Kano: A Coalition of Women-led Organisations has presented a Gender Bill seeking the creation of additional reserved seats for women in the National and State Houses of Assembly. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the bill was presented during the Zonal Public Hearing of the Senate Committee on Constitutional Review held in Kano on Saturday.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Dr Mohamed Yahya, who led the coalition, said the proposed legislation aims to address the persistent underrepresentation of women in elective positions across the country. He stated that the bill proposed 37 additional seats in the Senate, one per state and one for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), to be exclusively reserved for women. Yahya added that the bill also sought one additional seat in the House of Representatives for women from every three Senatorial Districts, totaling 47 seats nationwide.





Yahya revealed that the bill proposes three special seats for women in each state house of assembly, based on the existing senatorial zones. He noted that the goal was to promote gender inclusion and equitable representation in governance in line with democratic values. Yahya emphasized that democracy is a game of numbers, and women, constituting over 45 to 49 percent of Nigerian voters, remain grossly underrepresented.





Also speaking, Malama Habiba Ahmed, Senior Programmes Officer, Women’s Rights Advancement and Protection Alternative (WRAPA), urged the government to adopt and implement the proposed legislation. Ahmed emphasized the need for electoral reforms, including an independent process for appointing the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to strengthen democratic institutions and promote gender inclusion. She advocated for the acceptance, passage, and implementation of the Special Reserved Seats for Women Bill to enhance women’s participation in politics and governance.





NAN reports that the coalition comprises organisations such as FIDA, WACOL, PONGWAN, WOWIKAN, and WRAPA, with support from UN Women and other partners. The groups are committed to advancing the inclusion of women in public life and leadership roles.

