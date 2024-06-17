GSS Ilorin Class of ’91 Advocates for Peace and Patriotism During Eid-El-Kabir



Abuja: The 1991 Set of Government Secondary School (GSS) Ilorin Old Students’ Association has called on members and Nigerians, at large, to be peaceful and patriotic as Muslims celebrate this year’s Eid-El-Kabir. The National Chairman of the association, Mr. Moshood Sayi, emphasized this message in his Sallah Message made available to newsmen on Saturday in Abuja.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the statement was titled: ‘Happy Eid-El-Kabir to All Our GSS Ilorin 1991 Set.’ Sayi, who is an engineer and a staff member of the University of Ilorin, urged everyone to adopt the practice of tolerance and sacrifice as exemplified in the Holy Book.





“On behalf of myself and the executives of GSS Ilorin 1991 Set, I am felicitating with all Muslims on the Eid El Kabir celebration,” Sayi stated. He highlighted the importance of the tenets of sacrifice exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim and his son Ishmael, urging all to adopt the practice of tolerance, perseverance, and sacrifice to strengthen peace, harmonious living, and patriotism in the state and the country at large.





Sayi concluded his message with a prayer, asking Allah to continue to elevate everyone in their respective places of work and businesses, and expressed a wish for all to witness more years of the celebration on earth.





GSS Ilorin, established in 1914, holds the distinction of being the oldest secondary school in the old northern Nigeria, with a watchword: ‘No Struggle, No Success.’

