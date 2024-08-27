GTV’s Theophilus Sampah, seven others to be honoured at WISA Awards



Accra: Mr. Theophilus Sampah, Sports Journalist at Ghana Television (GTV), together with seven other sports journalists will be honoured at the 2024 Women-In-Sports Association (WISA) Awards.

The event would be held on Saturday, September 21, 2024, at the Accra Sports Stadium would be the 10th edition.

It seeks to recognise media personalities who support and promote lesser-known sports as well as women’s football in the country.

Other selected sports journalists were Mr. Prince Annang of Max TV, Mr. Jonny Phil Quartey of Metro TV, Mr. Sammy Heywood Okine – Communications Officer of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), African Sports Media and Omashi TV.

The selected female journalists include Aniela Allotey of TV3, Naa Deide Sampah and Awurabena Adzi of HSTV.

Ms. Perpetual Naa Ayikailey Okaijah who won gold medal for Ghana at the 13th African Games in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) would also be honoured, alongside Rose Amoanimaa Yeboah, Ghana’s sole representative in the just ended 2024 Paris Olympic Games in

High Jump.

Ghana’s Handball star Vida Baffowaa, Hockey players Lawrentia Okine of Ghana National Fire Service and SCO Hagar Laryea of Ghana Prisons Service, International fencer Kelsey Woname, sprinters Cynthia Mensah and Nasaara Quansah of Ghana Athletics would all be honoured.

Rashida Iddi and Abigail Twumasiwaa Okantah, who are known sports supporters have also been named for recognition as well as personalities like DDG Mrs. Patience Baffoe Bonnie and Captain Andy Sam.

Ms. Betty Dzimah and Mr. Thomas Kumordzi of the National Sports Authority (NSA) would be rewarded as well as some members of the Trinity Church.

Madam Gloria Commodore, President of WISA congratulated the winners and urged them to continue promoting the sports.

She also thanked Ghandour Cosmetics for supporting the event for the past six years adding that ‘the Awards has inspired, encouraged and motivated many people over the years and we are glad to be imparting on others,’ she said.

Source: Ghana News Agency